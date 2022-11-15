YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun shop that was broken into on Halloween has been robbed again.

Employees say that just before 3 a.m. people broke into the shop and took over two dozen guns.

They were broken into on Halloween when suspects rammed a car into the front of the store and took several weapons. The ATF is offering a reward for information about the break-in and a break-in at a gun store in Pilot Mountain.

The suspects in this break-in climbed on a shed behind the store and came through the ductwork where repairs were being made, coming through the ceiling of the store and letting other suspects in.

The owner of the store was offering a reward for information about the first break-in.