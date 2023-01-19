(Left to right: Caleb Charles Hutchens, Casey Dwayne Messer and Destyni Kristian Messer, of East Bend: Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office)

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Yadkin County teen accused of robbing a Bojangles in Winston-Salem at gunpoint was arrested on Thursday, and two adults have been charged with harboring a fugitive, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Wednesday, the YCSO was told by the Winston-Salem Police Department about an armed robbery at a Bojangles at 3652 Reynolda Road that happened around 2:29 p.m.

Deputies were told the offender was last seen driving toward Yadkin County in an older model multicolored truck. Investigators obtained the license plate number and learned the registered owner of the vehicle lived in Yadkin County.

Yadkin County deputies tried to find the vehicle and made contact with the registered owner. They determined that Caleb Charles Hutchens, 19, of East Bend, had the vehicle and was responsible for the armed robbery.

The WSPD obtained a warrant for Hutchens’ arrest for one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon on Thursday, and deputies responded to several places in Yadkin County in an attempt to find Hutchens or the vehicle.

Deputies found Hutchens and the vehicle at a home in East Bend. Hutchens was arrested, served with the outstanding warrant, and placed under a $250,000.00 secured bond.

While Hutchens was being apprehended, investigators gathered additional information about people who allegedly helped him evade apprehension.

Casey Dwayne Messer and Destyni Kristian Messer, of East Bend, were arrested and charged with one count each of harboring a fugitive.

Casey was placed under a $10,000 secured bond, and Destyni was placed under a $5,000 secured bond.