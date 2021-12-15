Yadkin County superintendent confirms gun confiscated from Forbush Middle School student

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Extra officers are on hand at a middle school after a gun was confiscated from a student.

According to Todd Martin, superintendent of Yadkin County Schools, a gun was confiscated without incident from a student at Forbush Middle School on Tuesday afternoon.

Students told a teacher that one of their classmates had a weapon. The teacher reached out to administrators and the School Resource Officer and the student was searched.

During this search, the gun was found, confiscated and turned over to law enforcement.

Martin says that no student or staff at the school were ever threatened or harmed, but extra officers will be on hand during the week to make students feel safe.

“We understand that incidents like this are concerning. We are here for our students and parents and always want them to make us aware of anything that concerns them,” Martin writes.