Yadkin County Schools Board votes to mandate masks for next 30 days

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Yadkin County Schools Board voted during an emergency meeting on Tuesday evening to mandate masks inside all school buildings for the next 30 days.

The school board will revisit the mandate in four weeks.

They also cut quarantine time to 10 days instead of 14.

Yadkin County has a 15.4% positive COVID rate and a low vaccination rate.

As the Delta variant and spiking numbers continue across the state, local schools are looking to mask mandates as the fall semester kicks into gear.

The data and the numbers have been changing day-to-day, and many school districts have set and then amended their mask mandates later.

Here’s the full list of schools in the Piedmont-Triad and their current masking policy as the 2021-2022 school year begins.

REQUIRED:

Alamance-Burlington Schools

Allegheny County Schools

Asheboro City Schools

Caswell County Schools

Davidson County Schools

Davie County Schools

Guilford County Schools

Lexington City Schools

Montgomery County Schools

Mt. Airy City Schools

Rockingham County Schools

Surry County Schools

Thomasville City Schools

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Yadkin County Schools

OPTIONAL:

Randolph County Schools

Stokes County Schools

Wilkes County Schools

As cases go up or down and the information evolves, it is likely that these mandates will evolve along with it. As always, we will update information as it changes.