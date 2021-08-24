Yadkin County Schools Board votes to mandate masks for next 30 days

Piedmont Triad News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Yadkin County Schools Board voted during an emergency meeting on Tuesday evening to mandate masks inside all school buildings for the next 30 days.

The school board will revisit the mandate in four weeks.

They also cut quarantine time to 10 days instead of 14.

Yadkin County has a 15.4% positive COVID rate and a low vaccination rate.

As the Delta variant and spiking numbers continue across the state, local schools are looking to mask mandates as the fall semester kicks into gear.

The data and the numbers have been changing day-to-day, and many school districts have set and then amended their mask mandates later.

Here’s the full list of schools in the Piedmont-Triad and their current masking policy as the 2021-2022 school year begins.

REQUIRED:

  • Alamance-Burlington Schools
  • Allegheny County Schools
  • Asheboro City Schools
  • Caswell County Schools
  • Davidson County Schools
  • Davie County Schools
  • Guilford County Schools
  • Lexington City Schools
  • Montgomery County Schools
  • Mt. Airy City Schools
  • Rockingham County Schools
  • Surry County Schools
  • Thomasville City Schools
  • Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
  • Yadkin County Schools

OPTIONAL:

  • Randolph County Schools
  • Stokes County Schools
  • Wilkes County Schools

As cases go up or down and the information evolves, it is likely that these mandates will evolve along with it. As always, we will update information as it changes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

Follow FOX8 on Twitter