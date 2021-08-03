Wyndham Championship will implement PGA Tour’s updated mask policy

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Wyndham Championship will implement the PGA Tour’s updated face mask policy during next week’s tournament, according to a Wyndham Championship news release.

The 82nd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 11-15, 2021 at Sedgefield Country Club.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced its recommendation last week that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors when in areas with “substantial” and “high” transmission of COVID-19, which currently includes a large percentage of all U.S. counties.

The PGA Tour updated its Mask Policy for all PGA Tour events.

Below is a brief outline of exactly what this policy means for next week’s Wyndham Championship:

PGA Tour Mask Policy (Updated July 28, 2021)

INDOORS: Per CDC Guidelines, regardless of vaccination status, masks are required at all times indoors or in fully enclosed spaces unless actively eating or drinking.

OUTDOORS: Per CDC Guidelines, fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask outdoors unless otherwise mandated by state or local law or regulations. Unvaccinated people should wear a mask outdoors when they cannot be socially distant or otherwise mandated by state or local law or regulations.

New Guidelines for Tournaments:

Masks will be mandatory for everyone (regardless of vaccination status) in any indoor or fully-enclosed spaces, including but not limited to the following areas:

clubhouse and other permanent structures

fully enclosed structures/venues, including hospitality, merchandise and concessions

Open-air structures would be considered “outdoor” and would adhere to the outdoor mask policy:

physio and fitness trailers

equipment trailers

media center

Offsite indoor locations where events/gatherings will be held:

buses

shuttles

transportation vehicles

The mask policy applies to everyone onsite, regardless of vaccination status, including players, player spouses/significant others, player support, caddies, staff, media and broadcast staff, volunteers, vendors, tournament guests and spectators.

New this year, the Wyndham Championship will be open to the public Wednesday through Sunday only.

All tickets will be digital. Bring your Wyndham Rewards Earner® Card because the Wyndham Championship is cashless.