Wyndham Championship offers free admission for teachers, first responders, military members

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Wyndham Championship is offering free admission to teachers, first responders and members of the military, according to a Wyndham Championship news release.

The 82nd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 11-15, 2021 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Tournament presenting sponsor, Truist, is making it possible for Piedmont Triad first responders, including law enforcement, fire and Emergency Medical Technicians, to be admitted to the tournament free of charge with one guest by showing a current identification card Wednesday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 15.

First Responders only need to show a current identification card to receive complimentary admission wristbands for themselves and a guest.

With sponsorship from a partner who wishes to remain anonymous, teachers representing Piedmont Triad-area kindergarten through high school institutions and one guest will receive free admission to the Wyndham Championship Wednesday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 15.

Teachers only need to show a current school identification card to receive complimentary admission wristbands for themselves and a guest.

Members of the Military (active duty, reservists and veterans) may receive up to two complimentary tickets for any one day of the tournament as well as access to the USO Patriots’ Outpost at the 10th green, courtesy of Truist and Heroes Vacation Club.

Tickets can only be claimed at VetTix.org. Answers to all questions regarding this offer are available through Vet Tix Customer Support. Please note that this offer was added to the Vet Tix website earlier and that availability might be limited.

New this year, the Wyndham Championship will be open to the public Wednesday through Sunday only. All tickets will be digital and bring your Wyndham Rewards Visa because the Wyndham is cashless.