Wyndham Championship kickoff party with American Idol Winner Chayce Beckham to be held in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC – The Wyndham Championship, along with Downtown Greensboro, Inc., is hosting a free kickoff party in downtown Greensboro featuring 2021 American Idol Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham, according to a DGI news release.

The Wyndham Championship Kickoff Party will feature an acoustic set by Beckham, who won American Idol on May 23.

The free, outdoor Wyndham Championship Kickoff Party is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at “Hamburger Square” in downtown Greensboro at the intersection of South Elm Street and McGee streets.

The Wyndham Championship Kickoff Party will be Beckham’s first public appearance since winning American Idol. Beckham is being described as “one of the most buzzed-about newcomers in country music today.”

Selected as the winner by judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, Beckham was once in a reggae band but taught himself to play the guitar and began writing his own songs. He will tour with rock band Three Doors Down at three stops next month.

Having written with such superstars as Zac Brown, Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson among others, Kevin MaC will be the opening act when the event begins Saturday evening. Known first for songwriting, MaC is currently working on his debut album.

“We are really thrilled to welcome Chayce Beckham to downtown Greensboro for this free Wyndham Championship Kickoff Party,” Tournament Director Mark Brazil said. “The tournament is next week, our field is coming together really well and we aren’t done yet. We could still have some exciting additions to the field this week, and we want to thank the community for continuing to support the Wyndham Championship with this free, outdoor event. We encourage fans to get downtown early and support the downtown Greensboro restaurants before joining us at Hamburger Square to see a great show from Chayce Beckham.”

“Downtown Greensboro, Inc. is ecstatic to partner with the Wyndham Championship for this kick-off concert,” DGI President and CEO Zack Matheny said. “To have the most recent American Idol winner perform his first concert will be electric for our community, and we look forward to a great show for the Triad.”



The 82nd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 11-15, 2021 at Sedgefield Country Club.