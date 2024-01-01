RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A lawsuit against a Piedmont Triad sheriff’s office has been dismissed, according to court documents.

Documents filed on Dec. 8 show that the plaintiff, Ricky Spivey, filed to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice.

In the now-dismissed suit that was initially filed in December 2022, Spivey alleged that he was terminated from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in October 2020 despite no history of displinary actions during his time as a courthouse bailiff.

The lawsuit was alleging retaliation, age discrimination and unlawful termination, with Spivey citing several incidents of lewd and vulgar behavior from deputies that he had expressed discomfort with. He alleged that a sergeant he worked for bragged about having the sheriff “in his pocket” and called a female employee that he had transferred out of the courthouse a “b—-.”

The sergeant allegedly told Spivey he was “too serious” and “stiff” and that he needed to “cut up” with his cowokers or “he would not last long with the sheriff’s office” making Spivey feel like his job security depended on him being vulgar or “being the jokester.”