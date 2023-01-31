RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle head-on while heading north on Interstate 73/74 south, according to Randolph County 911 Dispatch.

At 10:11 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to a head-on crash in the southbound lane of I-73/74, south of N.C. 64 and before McDowell Road.

Officials say a white Nissan Frontier was driving in the wrong direction on the interstate, heading north in the southbound lane. The Nissan crashed into a Toyota Tacoma head-on.

The driver of the Nissan, a 94-year-old man, died at the scene. The driver and an occupant of the Toyota were taken to a hospital but Asheboro police say did not have any apparent injuries.

Randolph County Emergency Services described the crash as “a serious accident” and reported that it has caused congestion on the highway.

The southbound lane is closed.

Asheboro police are at the scene investigating.

There is also a blockage due to a separate incident. Both southbound and northbound I-73/74 at the Ulah/Troy exit is closed due to a low-hanging utility line. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.