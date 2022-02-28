Wrecks near Forsyth-Guilford County line snarl traffic along US 421

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A wreck on the highway is snarling morning commute traffic.

Two different wrecks have slowed things down Monday morning.

The southbound lanes are down to one lane due to a crash between Macy Grove Road and Bunker Hill Road.

On the northbound lanes, there’s a wreck near Bunker Hill Road and the Guilford-Forsyth County line. Both crashes have each side of the highway down to one lane at the time, with crews working to clear the scene.

No confirmation of injuries or what caused these crashes at this time. Drivers should avoid these areas or expect delays.