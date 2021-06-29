Worker shortage leads to trash piling up in Triad neighborhoods

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker shortage has lead to trash piling up in Triad neighborhoods.

“Every time I come to visit, it’s this big trash pile, and it looks like a landfill out there,” Cedric Burns said.

Cedric comes to visit his friend at Creekside at Bellemeade Apartments in High Point every week.

He says every time he visits, he sees all kinds of junk at the dumpster, and people living there say it’s been like that for weeks.

“Someone should be notified. Something should be done because the problem is only going to get worse,” Cedric said.

FOX8 has learned Waste Management is in charge of the trash.

We talked to the property manager who says when she calls about the trash piling up and requests a truck to come by, they say they won’t be able to pick up trash until Monday July 5 due to a worker shortage.

She says she placed a red dumpster out to help alleviate the problem.

Two hours after FOX8 spoke to them, neighbors say someone came to pick up the trash.

We also reached out to Waste Management to see why they’re so far behind. They sent the following statement:

“Similar to many businesses and industries including hospitality, retail, restaurants and many local governments, Waste Management is experiencing unprecedented labor shortages due to the pandemic and post-pandemic We apologize for any delays in service and appreciate your patience as we work through this temporary delay.”

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, people say they are afraid the problem will only get worse.

“It’s a dangerous situation to actually go and throw your trash there because there are animals out there in the trash. You don’t know if you’re going to be attacked by a giant rat or a raccoon. I’ve seen raccoons out there, foxes out there.” Cedric said.

Representatives from Waste Management say they are working around the clock to try to fill those positions.

We also asked how many properties they service in High Point and the Triad, and we’re waiting to hear back.