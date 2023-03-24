LINWOOD, N.C. (WGHP) — A company has announced that an employee died at their facility in North Carolina.

According to a release provided by EGGER, at around 6 p.m. on Thursday an employee “lost his life” at the EGGER Wood Products facility in Linwood.

“Our thoughts are with the family,” the release said.

EGGER says that the safety and well-being of their employees is their “top priority.” They are making mental health counselors available to employees who need support.

They are cooperating with safety officials.

This is a developing story.