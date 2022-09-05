(WGHP) — Halloween may still be more than a month away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get into the spirit now.

Woods of Terror and Kersey Valley Spookywoods, the Piedmont Triad’s biggest haunted attractions, are both set to kick off their 2022 season in September.

Woods of Terror opens on Friday, Sept. 16, and Spookywoods opens Sept. 24.

If you’re hoping to get a fright this year, we’ve compiled the hours and ticket prices for September, October and November, and you can learn about what to expect this year.

We’ve also included details on how to get a job at these haunted attractions in case you would rather be the fright.

Keep in mind that these aren’t the only haunted houses in the Piedmont Triad. And you can also check out the top haunted houses in North Carolina.

When can I go?

Woods of Terror is set to kick off its 2022 season on Friday, Sept. 16.

Through the end of September, Woods of Terror will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m. General admission tickets cost $35, fast pass costs $50 and all access costs $65.

Come October 1, Woods of Terror will be open Fridays 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m, Saturdays 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This year, Halloween, Oct. 31, falls on a Monday, and the venue plans to be open 7:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m. that day.

On Fridays and Saturdays in October, general admission tickets will cost $35, fast pass $50 and all access $65. On Sundays and on Halloween, general admission tickets will cost $30, fast pass $45 and all access $60.

Nov. 4 and 5 will mark the season’s last two days, and Woods of Terror will be presenting “Terror in the Darkness,” a lights-out experience at those same shortened hours. General admission tickets will cost $30, fast pass $45 and all access $60.

Parking is cash only from $10 to $20.

What’s happening this year?

Below is a round-up of all the attractions that Woods of Terror currently has announced for 2022. The descriptions are copied directly from the Woods of Terror website.

Monster Midway

Featuring Games, Food and more! Monster Parade every night at 7PM Sharp through the Monster Midway! Don’t miss it! The monsters parade through the Midway led by The Casket Car, Eddie, and Dawn the Snake. It is a must-see event!

Arachnophobia

Infestation exploits any phobia you can think of – bugs, spiders, and snakes, just to name a few. The experience will be different for each person, whether they fear the dark, close quarters, or maybe lions, tigers, and bears. Oh no, we mean snakes, spiders, and roaches. Hope you can you make it through

Nightstalkers

Fall is a time for harvest, but we won’t be harvesting corn, the night stalkers will be harvesting their favorite food… it’s you, good luck!

Industrial Nightmare

After several years of employment the local company laid off many loyal employees. The loss of the jobs took on a bigger effect than originally thought. Past employees were unable to find other jobs and ultimately lost their homes and were without food or shelter. That is until they inhabited the plant. They now feast on visitors.

Chaos 3D

The first of its kind in North Carolina, Stuartism art work is a phenomenon. Prepare to put on your glasses and take a wild ride through the all-new dimension of horror. You’ll wonder if the walls are actually coming alive.

The Blood House

As you enter be prepared to witness the most beautiful vampires you have ever seen, but don’t be fooled, there’s one thing that’s certain they’re out for your blood!

The Awakening

As you try to make it through the old graveyard, you will witness an awakening of the Dead. Spirits will begin to lurk around you waiting for you to be their next meal.

Horror Movie Classics

As you go through Horror movie classics you will recognize the homes of 3 horror movie icons

Blackbeard’s Revenge

Arrggghhh!!! When Blackbeard’s ship was found, little did they know the horror that would be unleashed by disturbing its final resting place. Come face to face with Blackbeard and his crew of pirates. Step aboard his ship, but don’t steal his rum or treasure or ye may not make it back alive.

Miner’s Massacre

When gold was found they all thought they were going to be rich. But greed caused a major accident. It is true when they say, “money is the root of all evil”. This mine is now haunted by the evil dead…beware.

The Slaughter House

Once you turn the corner and see this house, be prepared for what lies within. Without a guide, you must continue on your own without disturbing the occupants that live there. All you will see is pain and suffering and smell death in the air. Try to find your way out…wait, there’s a big metal door, open it!!!!

The Purge Anarchy

The new founding fathers of America introduced an American tradition to build a better America by cleansing our nation. This is known as The Purge

Blackout Terror

A totally dark experience that plays on all your senses. As you go through you will be wearing a black hood which blocks all sight and gives you a claustrophobic feeling.

How do I get a job at Woods of Terror?

If you’d like to be a part of Woods of Terror, you can consider applying to join the McLaurin Farm Team for 2022.

And if you didn’t know, the McLaurin team does more than just Halloween scares. Events also include the McLaurin Farm Country Christmas which runs from Thanksgiving through Christmas, and there is also an on-site farm market as well as drive-in movies during the summer.

To apply or to find out more, visit the Woods of Terror website.

When can I go?

Spookywoods kicks off its 2022 season at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Beginning on Sept. 30, the site will be open on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 8 p.m. Oct. 9 will be the site’s first Sunday date.

The site plans to be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 5. It will also be open on Halloween day.

Be sure to check the website for exact hours.

General admission tickets in September cost $30. On Oct. 1, as well as Sundays, Halloween and Nov. 4, tickets cost $35. Saturdays in October and Nov. 6, tickets cost $45.

VIP tickets cost $55 and reduce the average wait time to about 30 minutes, and Immediate Access costs $65 with no wait. General admission includes an average wait of 1 to 1.5 hours.

Parking costs $10 to $20.

What’s happening this year?

Here is Kersey Valley’s description for this year’s haunt:

WARNING: Enter our attraction along a dark, winding dirt road, surrounded by haunted woods. If you are brave, roll down your windows to take in the night’s stale air… but beware! From the moment you arrive on Kersey Valley property, you are fair game to each and every haunted creature residing here. You will encounter special effects of light, sound, smell, dense atmosphere, air pressure, and may come in contact with liquid substances. Leave your best pair of sneaks at home, but bring an extra pair of undies!

Kersey Valley Spookywoods is refreshed and rethemed yearly by the full-time art department staff. The theme of the attraction is always evolving and expanding. We will transport you in the past and into the imagination of our creative team. To set the stage, the town of Kersey Valley was founded in 1881. The town holds an annual foundation day when the town was founded in the fall season. The celebration begins when you enter the park and partake in the party at club spooky as you wait your turn to begin your tour of the town.

How do I get a job at Spookywoods?

If you’re interested in joining the Spooky Woods team, visit the online application.

After you apply, a member of the Kersey Valley team will contact you closer to audition dates with more information.