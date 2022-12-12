ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators are trying to find one of two suspects after an ATV was stolen from a home in Alamance County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Dec. 5, deputies responded to a report of a Polaris four-wheeler that was stolen from the owner’s property on the 2000 block of McCray Road. It was stolen sometime between Nov. 14 and Dec. 5.

Deputies asked law enforcement to be on the lookout for the stolen ATV.

Detectives were able to identify two possible suspects, and, on Thursday, they obtained warrants for the arrest of Anthony Decarlo Pulliam, 50, of Reidsville, and Arvestella Tyonda Thompson, 41, of Burlington. Both were charged with one count of felony larceny.

Pulliam turned himself in on Friday. Detectives have still not located Thompson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at (336) 229-7100 or www.p3tips.com.