BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) —A woman is wanted after a stabbing left one person in critical condition in Burlington on Saturday afternoon, according to Burlington Police Department.

At around 2:26 p.m. on Saturday, the BPD, Burlington Fire Department and Alamance County EMS all came to the 200 block of South Ireland Street after a driver reported seeing a man in the parking holding their neck and bleeding.

At the scene, officers found a clerk of a business in the area unconscious and bleeding from his neck.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and is in critical condition.

Warrants have been taken out for the suspect, Diamond Desire Levario, 40, for the following charge:

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, with intent to kill

The BPD is asking anyone that knows Levario’s whereabouts to contact them at (336) 229-3500.

For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.