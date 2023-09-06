RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is wanted by a Piedmont Triad sheriff’s office for allegedly stealing guns.

According to Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to Machanic Road in Asheboro about a breaking and entering that involved the theft of multiple guns on Aug. 3.

Warrants for arrest were issued for Brittany Alee Hoskins and Hunter Nichole Newnam.

Hoskins was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a firearm by a felon and felony larceny of a firearm. She was arrested on Aug. 9 and served those warrants as well as an outstanding warrant, and a felony probation violation.

Newnam is still wanted for her charges.