GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman underwent emergency surgery after being shot on Monday in Gibsonville, according to a Gibsonville Police Department news release.

Around 4:06 p.m., Gibsonville officers responded to a report of a person being shot at an apartment on Slade Street.

Arriving officers found a 24-year-old woman who had been shot in the upper abdomen.

She was treated by EMS workers on scene and taken to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.

Officers then obtained a search warrant and seized multiple items from the apartment, including a pistol, a Glock 42 handgun and ammunition.

Officers say they determined that a 21-year-old man who was the woman’s boyfriend shot her during an argument.

After consulting with the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office it was determined that criminal charges would not be appropriate in this case.