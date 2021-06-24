Woman thrown from sunroof, killed during rollover crash in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was thrown from the sunroof of an SUV and killed during a crash in High Point on Thursday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 10:21 a.m., police responded to the intersection of South Lindsay Street and West Green Drive when they were told about a crash.

When they arrived, officers saw a silver 2016 GMC Terrain turned on its passenger side on South Lindsay Street and a black Mini Cooper in the center travel lane on West Green Drive.

Investigators say the driver of the Terrain, Chandler Chavis, 24, of Trinity, was going south on South Lindsay Street and ran the stop sign while talking on her cell phone.

When she entered the intersection of West Green Drive, the driver of the Mini Cooper hit the driver’s side, and the Terrain flipped onto the passenger’s side.

Chavis was thrown from the sunroof when the Terrain flipped.

She died on the scene of the crash.

No charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the HPPD at (336) 883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android