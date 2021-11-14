Woman shot while driving in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot on Sunday when a vehicle pulled up next to her while she was driving and shots were fired, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 12:34 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on North Patterson Avenue.

They found the victim, a 38-year-old Winston-Salem woman, inside a vehicle with a single gunshot wound to her lower left leg.

She told officers she was going south on US 52 near University Parkway when an SUV drove up next to her and shot at her vehicle.

She then realized she had been hit by one of the rounds and continued on to North Patterson Avenue and called police.

She was taken to a local hospital, and her injury is considered serious but not life-threatening.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.