Woman shot multiple times in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital after shots fired into home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot and taken to the hospital over the weekend when several rounds were fired into a home, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers responded to the 800 block of North Jackson Avenue when they were told about guns being fired around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Arriving officers determined that a home on North Jackson Avenue was the target of the gunfire and a 34-year-old woman inside had been shot multiple times.

Unknown suspects drove up to the home and fired multiple rounds then drove away in an unknown vehicle.

EMS personnel responded and took the victim to a local hospital. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.