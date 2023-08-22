ADVANCE, N.C. (WGHP) — An Advance man is accused of murder after a woman was found dead in a home on Friday, according to a Davie County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 6:15 a.m., deputies from the DCSO were sent to Baileys Chapel Road in Advance to conduct a welfare check.

Arrived deputies forced entry into the home. Once inside, deputies found 60-year-old Lori Annette Kane dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the DCSO started a death investigation at the scene. The investigation was conducted from Friday morning into Monday late afternoon.

At 3:50 p.m. on Monday, Dwayne Gregory Doby, 53, of Advance, was arrested on a warrant for murder at Mizpah Church Road in Rural Hall.

Doby is currently being held without bond at the Davie County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DCSO Criminal Investigation Division at (336) 751-6238 or sheriff@dcsonc.com.