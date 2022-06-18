KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in the early hours of Saturday morning in Kernersville, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police say the shooting occurred at around 1:48 a.m. on the 1000 block of Solomon Drive.

The 42-year-old victim was in the car arguing with a man when officers say the man pulled over the car to continue the argument before several gunshots were heard by witnesses.

The 42-year-old victim ran to a nearby convenience store to call 911. She was struck in the arm by the gunfire and grazed by another bullet.

The woman was taken to the hospital and her injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police say that the suspect ran into the woods, K-9’s were deployed in an effort to find him but were unsuccessful in doing so.

The suspect is still at large at this time.