Woman shot during home invasion on West 6th Avenue in Lexington

Piedmont Triad News

Lexington police cruiser (WGHP file photo)

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was taken to the hospital after multiple home invaders came into a home and shot her, according to Lexington police.

At about 10:50 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a gunshot victim on the 300 block of West 6th Avenue.

Police say multiple people forced their way into a home with handguns.

A woman was shot during a struggle, and the home invaders ran away from the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe this was a random act of violence. The victim and suspects allegedly know each other.

