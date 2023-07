Aerial view of Freedom Park (Map data: CNES/Airbus, Commonwealth of Virginia, Maxar Technolgies, U.S. Geological Survey)

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot by a suspect who had a toddler in his car, according to the Eden Police Department.

Investigators say that the shooting occurred at Freedom Park on 121 North Edgeworth Road in Eden.

A man is in custody, according to police. The suspect and the victim know one another.

Investigators say that the suspect had a toddler with him in his car.

This is a developing story. There is no further information available at this time.