Woman shot as 2 groups exchange gunfire on Olivers Crossing Circle in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was taken to the hospital after a shoot-out on Olivers Crossing Circle in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in a parking lot on the 1900 block of Olivers Crossing Circle.

At the scene, police found a 21-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.

Police believe that there was a shoot-out between two groups of people. They are not sure if the victim was the intended target.

No word on any possible suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.