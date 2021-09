WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is in the hospital after an overnight shooting.

Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that took place around 1 a.m. Friday at West 2nd Street and North Green Street, close to the downtown area.

Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting, but they did say the woman has serious injuries.

Officers ask if you have any information to call Winston-Salem police or Crime Stoppers.