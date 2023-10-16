Jessica Lee Straub (Stokes County Sheriff’s Office)

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Family members are looking for a woman who went missing after making a stop at a Piedmont Triad campground.

According to family members, Jessica Straub was last heard from on Saturday, when they believe she stopped near or at the Jomeokee Campground in Pinnacle.

Stokes County deputies searched the campground on Sunday and Straub’s parents say that they found some of her belongings, but nothing else. Her parents and brother say her phone is off. Straub is on a road trip from Michigan and her family thinks something could have happened to her when she pulled off to sleep in her car, saying it’s not like her to not be in contact.

Jessica Straub was last seen in a white shirt, black jogging pants and tennis shoes. Anyone who might have seen her is asked to call the Stokes County Sheriff’s Department.