ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is in jail after being arrested for reckless, impaired driving according to deputies.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Alamance County deputies received a BOLO for a reckless driver who had been involved in a traffic accident in Chapel Hill and had run over multiple mailboxes.

Deputies located the vehicle near NC 119 and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled the scene and the deputies gave chase.

According to deputies, the car was seen driving recklessly, crossing the center line and failing to maintain speed during the pursuit. They were able to stop the vehicle at NC 119 and Old Hillsborough Road near Mebane.

The driver was identified Lyndsey Anna-Colleen Blevins, 27, of Louisburg. Deputies say that a “large amount” of white powder was observed in Blevins’ mouth, and marijuana was found on her. She was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

While inside the detention center, deputies say that a “marijuana smoking bowl” was found inside Blevins’s mouth.

Blevins was taken to the hospital due to her suspected impairment, and then returned to jail.

She was charged with one count of felony flee to elude arrest, one count of felony possession of controlled substance on jail premises, misdemeanor marijuana possession, driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license. Additionally, Chapel Hill police charged Blevins with hit and run and driving with a revoked license.