DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead after a crash on N.C. 150 in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol.

At 7:25 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to a report of a crash on N.C. 150, south of Crews Lake Road.

Troopers say Rebecca Raeann Reagan, 25, of Lexington, was driving a 2005 Toyota passenger car south on N.C. 150.

Reagan reportedly drove left of center and crashed head-on into a 1999 Chevy SUV, which was heading north on N.C. 150.

The Toyota then tran off the road to the left.

Reagan died at the scene. The driver of Chevy, a 50-year-old man, was not injured.

Highway Patrol does not know what caused Reagan to drive left of center.