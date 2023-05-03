YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead after running off the road on East Old U.S. 421, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

At about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 421, near Friendly Road.

Troopers say a vehicle driving on East Old U.S. 421 crossed the center line and ran down an embankment. The vehicle flipped several times before landing on its roof.

Vickie Jo Harris, 53, of Hamptonville, died at the scene.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports that Old U.S. 421 was closed in both directions for more than three and a half hours.