Woman killed in Burlington crash, couple taken to hospital after car hits front porch of home on Maple Avenue

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) —A woman is dead following a crash in Burlington on Saturday, and a couple is in the hospital, according to the Burlington Police Department.

At 12:59 p.m., the BPD, along with the Burlington Fire Department and Alamance County EMS, responded to the intersection of Maple Avenue and Cameron Street when they were told about a crash.

Police say a 72-year-old man was going north on Maple Avenue in a 1997 Lexus LS400 4S when he hit a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu 4S that was being driven by 88-year-old Ellen Smith Hicks on Cameron Street.

Both cars went off the road, and the Lexus hit the front porch of a home on the 500 block of Maple Avenue.

Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 72-year-old and his 71-year-old wife were both taken to a hospital.

Speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash, and impairment is not a factor, police say.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.