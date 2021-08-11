Woman injured in shooting on Stagecoach Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Wednesday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to the Walmart on East Hanes Mill Road at 9:03 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Following an investigation, officers learned the victim, a 34-year-old woman, and another person were sitting in a vehicle in the 100 block of Stagecoach Road.

Witnesses said two unidentified males were beating on the windows of the vehicle and one of them fired multiple gunshots into the vehicle.

The victim suffered a graze wound to her neck and shoulder before driving out of the area to the nearby Walmart.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.