Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rural Hall woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon, according to a Winston Salem Police Department news release..

Around 3:24 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Reynolda Road and Coliseum Drive.

A 2004 Honda Civic, being driven by a 39-year-old Rural Hall woman, was going west on Coliseum Drive, and a 1997 Ford Club Wagon van, being driven by a 70-year-old Winston-Salem woman, was going north on Reynolda Road, the release says.

The traffic lights for the northbound lanes were flashing yellow, while the lights for the westbound lanes were flashing red.

The Civic failed to stop for the flashing red light, drove into the intersection and hit the van, police say.

The driver of the Civic was taken to a hospital. She is currently in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van was taken to a local Hospital for a minor arm injury.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook