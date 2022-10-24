REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested in connection to a kidnapping and “serious assault.”

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says that Raymond Lee Rivers III, 37, of Reidsville has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, assault on a female and larceny of a motor vehicle.

They say that on Saturday, a woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries as a result of a kidnapping and assault. She is expected to survive.

Rivers was given a $500,000 secured bond.