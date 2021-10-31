Woman hit, killed in Winston-Salem on Peters Creek Parkway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was hit and killed in Winston-Salem on Saturday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 8:46 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to the scene of a traffic crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Academy Street.

A BMW 328I being driven by a 30-year-old Winston-Salem man was going north on Peters Creek Parkway when his vehicle hit a pedestrian who was walking across the travel lane of Peters Creek Parkway outside of the crosswalk, the release says.

The pedestrian, later identified as 38-year-old Crystal Renee Bennett, was pronounced deceased on the scene by EMS.

The driver of the BMW 328I remained on the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the 25th motor vehicle fatality of 2021 compared to 22 at the same time in 2020.

The intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Academy Street was closed for approximately 4 hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WSPD at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.