Woman hit, killed in Winston-Salem on Country Club Road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was hit by a car and killed in Winston-Salem on Saturday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a crash in the 4700 block of Country Club Road.

The preliminary investigation showed that a Hyundai Elantra driven by a 67-year-old Winston-Salem woman was going east on Country Club Road.

A pedestrian, Misty Dozier, 54, of Winston-Salem, was walking in the travel lane of Country Club Road when she was hit by the Hyundai, police say.

Dozier was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel.

The driver of the Hyundai remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WSPD at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.