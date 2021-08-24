Woman hit, killed by train in Thomasville near West Main Street

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was hit and killed by a train in Thomasville on Monday night, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

At 8:11 p.m., Thomasville officers and emergency personnel responded to the 300 block of West Main Street when they were told someone was hit by a train.

The Amtrak engineer reported seeing a pedestrian trying to cross on the southbound side of the tracks near the 300 block of West Main Street.

The engineer said the pedestrian crossed in front of the train, and the train was unable to stop in time.

The train was originally traveling at 79 mph.

AmtrakNorthboundTrain 78 was traveling to Raleigh from Charlotte with 28 passengers and three crew members.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers say they are working to identify the woman who died and inform her next of kin.

This incident is not being treated as suspicious.