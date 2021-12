RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was hit by a car and killed in Randolph County Monday evening.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday the State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash on US 64 near Crestwick Road in Randolph County.

According to troopers, Olivia Ruth Hill, 43, of Ramseur was walking across the eastbound lanes of US 64 when she was hit by a car.

Hill died at the scene. The driver was uninjured and no charges have been filed.