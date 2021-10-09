Woman hit by pickup truck, killed on South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a person was hit by a truck and killed in Greensboro.

At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on South Elm-Eugene Street, near Meadowview Street.

Police say a High Point man was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado south on South Elm-Eugene when he hit a pedestrian later identified as 36-year-old Latoya Marie Watlington, of Greensboro.

Watlington was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries. The driver was not injured.

The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating. No word on any charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.