Woman has serious injuries after stabbing on Brentwood Street in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in High Point on Wednesday evening, according to High Point police.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Brentwood Street around 6 p.m. on a report of an assault.

Police said a 27-year-old woman was stabbed during a domestic incident and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is male and the suspect and victim were in a relationship, but High Point police have not released any other suspect information.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

