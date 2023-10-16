CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Orange County are investigating after a woman was found dead Sunday morning, officials said.

A person discovered the body off Heron Pond Drive just before 9 a.m., according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman who died was in her 30s, officials said.

“Although a medical examiner has yet to determine the time or cause of death, it appears she died no more than 24 hours before she was discovered,” the news release said.

Heron Pond Drive, a dirt road, is located just off Old Greensboro Road, about 4 miles west of Chapel Hill and just east of the Old Greensboro Road intersection with White Cross Road.

The woman’s name will not be released until her relatives are notified.

Deputies are asking for help with tips concerning the case.

“If anyone saw any unusual activity on or near Heron Pond Drive within the last 24 hours, please call Investigator Gilchrist at (919) 245-2928,” deputies said in the news release.

