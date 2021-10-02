Woman found dead in woods in Winston-Salem, police begin homicide investigation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers in Winston-Salem began a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in the woods on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 9:14 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to the area of Chevy Chase Street and Jones Meadow Drive when they were told about a dead person in the woods.

Officers canvassed the area and found a woman, later identified as Paula Marie Kindley, 48, of Thomasville, deceased in the woods with obvious signs of trauma.

Kindley has been listed with the WSPD as an active missing person since Wednesday.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.