Woman found dead in Mocksville home; man charged with voluntary manslaughter

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mocksville man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with voluntary manslaughter after a woman was found dead, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:38 pm, deputies with the DSCO responded to US Hwy 64 East in Mocksville when they were told that someone had been shot.

Arriving deputies found the victim, Tiffany Dawn Robertson, 29, of Mocksville, was found dead inside the home.

The caller, Jonathan Edward Myers, 30, of Mocksville, was arrested later that evening and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Jonathan is being held at the Davie County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are anticipated.

If you have any information related to this case, please contact the Davie County Criminal Investigations Division at (336) 751-6238.