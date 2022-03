GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was found dead on Monday afternoon near the Cran Brook Village Mobile Home Park, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found March 7 at 4:09 p.m. by yard maintenance crews.

Investigators say the body of 28-year-old Ashley Elizabeth Cates was found near the Cran Brook Village Mobile Home Park.

A death investigation is under way.

Deputies are awaiting autopsy results.

This is a developing story.