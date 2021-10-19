Woman found dead in burning car in Alamance County identified; deputies working to provide closure for family

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a dead woman was found in a burning car.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office responded to Harmony Church Road Sunday around 3:00 a.m. where they found a dead woman in the backseat of a burning vehicle.

The woman has been identified as Cathie Jo Latham, 66, of Alamance County.

“We’re not necessarily ruling this death as suspicious. Right now, it’s just a death investigation,” said Lt. Brad Hall with ACSO.

Multiple agencies are investigating.

“It was an open field, and there were people there that were just camping out, parking for the night. Just for a weekend event,” Hall said.

A woman who said she lived at the adjacent home said it was a private event for her close family and friends.

“We were able to conduct several interviews. Additional interviews could be warranted,” Hall said.

Investigators are now trying to figure out how Latham died.

“This is definitely a unique case for us, but that’s part of the investigative process. We can’t say necessarily foul play was involved,” Hall said. “At this time, it’s still undetermined. That’s going to be a very crucial part in the autopsy.”

As they continue to conduct interviews with people who attended the gathering, the hope is that those interactions will lead to closure for Latham’s family.

“We will make sure we look into all avenues just to make sure we can provide the appropriate closure for the family and for the victim,” Hall said.

The autopsy report could take weeks if not months for the sheriff’s office to get all the details of the report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300.