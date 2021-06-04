Woman faces murder charge after man found dead during welfare check in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found dead during a welfare check at a Lexington home, and now officers have a arrested a woman believed to be responsible.

On Tuesday morning, police responded to a home on the 400 block of Shoaf Street for a welfare check, according to the Lexington Police Department.

While trying to check on the resident, officers found 44-year-old Rodney Pettis dead under a car behind the home.

Detectives launched an investigation and ultimately led to the arrest of Kisha Price, 37.

Price is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and concealing the death of a person.

The suspect is being held without bond at the Davidson County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers (336) 243-2400.