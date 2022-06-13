RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested on Friday after leading deputies on a pursuit and crashing a vehicle, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A deputy was patrolling and initiated a traffic stop near Trinity Road. The driver, later identified as 20-year-old Ryan Julia McQueen, refused to stop, and a pursuit began.

The suspect vehicle continued at a high rate of speed and recklessly onto Fairview Church Road and then Flora Mae Drive, the release says.

As the vehicle crested the top of a hill on Flora Mae Drive, McQueen lost control and crashed.

McQueen was ordered out of the vehicle and taken into custody. Randolph County EMS transported McQueen to a hospital for further evaluation.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found illegal substances and a gun that had been reported stolen out of Guilford County.

Following release from the hospital, McQueen was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where the magistrate found probable cause for the charges of:

felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance

two counts of felony trafficking opium or heroin

felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle

felony possession of a stolen firearm

misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

misdemeanor possession of marijuana

misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia

reckless driving to endanger

following too close

driving left of center

speeding

She was issued a $500,000 secured bond.