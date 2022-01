GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman died in a rollover crash in Greensboro, and two children were taken to the hospital on Wednesday night, according to NC Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Blumenthal Road near Pleasant Garden Road.

The vehicle ran off the road to the right, hit a ditch and flipped over, troopers say.

The two children are in the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story.