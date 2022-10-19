WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a crash in Wilkesboro on Wednesday, according to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol news release.

Around 10:35 a.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash in Wilkes County on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road.

A 2003 Lexus RX300 was going north, crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left, went down an embankment and overturned.

The driver of the Lexus, Barbara Houser Bellamy, 74, of Statesville, succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons had issued a Silver Alert for Bellamy after she was last seen in Statesville on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

The initial investigation indicates the crash happened overnight.