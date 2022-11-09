DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman died after her car collided with a garbage truck in Davidson County.

According to the State Highway Patrol, around 7:30 a.m. there was a crash between a Hyundai sedan and a Best Disposal garbage truck in the area of US 64 and Bowers Road. The Hyundai was going west on US 64 and the garbage truck pulled out into the westbound lanes of US 64 from Bowers Road in order to turn into the eastbound lanes of the highway.

The Hyundai hit the garbage truck when it pulled into the westbound lanes.

The driver of the car died at the scene and the driver of the garbage truck has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.